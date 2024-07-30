Business Standard
Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 256.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 66.25% to Rs 38.92 crore
Net profit of Comfort Intech rose 256.03% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.25% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.9223.41 66 OPM %5.198.76 -PBDT4.441.80 147 PBT4.211.73 143 NP8.262.32 256
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

