Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 256.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.25% to Rs 38.92 croreNet profit of Comfort Intech rose 256.03% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.25% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.9223.41 66 OPM %5.198.76 -PBDT4.441.80 147 PBT4.211.73 143 NP8.262.32 256
