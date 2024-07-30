Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 256.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.25% to Rs 38.92 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech rose 256.03% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.25% to Rs 38.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.9223.415.198.764.441.804.211.738.262.32