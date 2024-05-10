Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 184.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.57% to Rs 4909.75 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 23.81% to Rs 277.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 224.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.32% to Rs 19100.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17158.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Quess Corp rose 184.96% to Rs 94.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.57% to Rs 4909.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4440.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.