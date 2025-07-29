Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 3651.42 croreNet profit of Quess Corp rose 3.75% to Rs 50.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 3651.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3586.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3651.423586.87 2 OPM %1.911.76 -PBDT64.5858.97 10 PBT54.0848.35 12 NP50.9149.07 4
