Source Industries (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 croreSource Industries (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.01 100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
