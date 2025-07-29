K E C International consolidated net profit rises 42.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.33% to Rs 5022.88 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 42.27% to Rs 124.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 5022.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4511.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5022.884511.89 11 OPM %6.975.99 -PBDT204.37158.55 29 PBT158.51112.04 41 NP124.6087.58 42
