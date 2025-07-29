BMW Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.37% to Rs 148.69 croreNet profit of BMW Industries declined 31.96% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.37% to Rs 148.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales148.69173.65 -14 OPM %21.1524.41 -PBDT32.7240.33 -19 PBT20.0929.40 -32 NP15.2022.34 -32
