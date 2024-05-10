Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.64%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty Energy index closed up 1.64% at 39089.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.48%, NTPC Ltd added 2.73% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 2.57%. The Nifty Energy index is up 61.00% over last one year compared to the 20.54% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.54% and Nifty PSE index added 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.44% to close at 22055.2 while the SENSEX added 0.36% to close at 72664.47 today.