Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index rises 1.64%

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Nifty Energy index closed up 1.64% at 39089.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 4.48%, NTPC Ltd added 2.73% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 2.57%. The Nifty Energy index is up 61.00% over last one year compared to the 20.54% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index added 1.54% and Nifty PSE index added 1.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.44% to close at 22055.2 while the SENSEX added 0.36% to close at 72664.47 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: May 10 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

