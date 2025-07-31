Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.44%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index rises 1.44%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index closed up 1.44% at 55812.15 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Emami Ltd gained 6.25%, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd added 3.49% and Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 3.44%. The Nifty FMCG index is down 10.00% over last one year compared to the 0.73% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.31% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.35% to close at 24768.35 while the SENSEX is down 0.36% to close at 81185.58 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Board of Jubilant Ingrevia approves change in directorate

Carborundum Universal allots 5,882 equity shares under ESOP

Cyient and Zinier announce strategic partnership

NTPC Green further commissions 6 MW of Dayapar Wind Energy Project

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

