Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jubilant Ingrevia approves change in directorate

Board of Jubilant Ingrevia approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

At meeting held on 31 July 2025

The Board of Jubilant Ingrevia at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved the appointment of Aashti Bhartia (DIN: 02840983), as an Additional Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 August 2025. The Board also accepted the resignation of Arjun Shanker Bhartia (DIN: 03019690), as Non- Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 31 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Carborundum Universal allots 5,882 equity shares under ESOP

Carborundum Universal allots 5,882 equity shares under ESOP

Cyient and Zinier announce strategic partnership

Cyient and Zinier announce strategic partnership

NTPC Green further commissions 6 MW of Dayapar Wind Energy Project

NTPC Green further commissions 6 MW of Dayapar Wind Energy Project

Market snaps 2-day winning streak; Nifty settles below 24,800 level

Market snaps 2-day winning streak; Nifty settles below 24,800 level

Cabinet approves four multitracking projects aimed at ncreasing existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms

Cabinet approves four multitracking projects aimed at ncreasing existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 Kms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon