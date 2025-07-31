Cyient and Zinier announce strategic partnership

To accelerate field service transformation for asset-intensive industries
Cyient and Zinier, a leading provider of AI-powered Field Service Management (FSM) software, have announced a strategic go-to-market partnership to deliver rapid, scalable field service transformation for asset-intensive industries.
This partnership combines Cyient's deep implementation and systems integration expertise with Zinier's intelligent, no-code FSM platform, creating a powerful combination that enables clients to modernize field operations and drive faster time-to-value.
Under this partnership, Zinier brings its highly configurable FSM platformdesigned for intelligent scheduling, mobile-first field execution, predictive maintenance, and rapid no-code workflow customization. Cyient complements this with decades of domain expertise in FSM consulting and proven capabilities in integrating GIS, ERP, EAM, and IoT platforms.
Together, both companies aim to help enterprises in telecommunications, utilities, and energy optimize field operations, enhance service agility, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
