Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index rises 1.08%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Infrastructure index closed up 1.08% at 8256.2 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Siemens Ltd added 3.73%, Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 3.56% and Indian Hotels Co Ltd rose 2.97%. The Nifty Infrastructure index is up 66.00% over last one year compared to the 30.51% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 0.97% and Nifty Realty index added 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.54% to close at 22123.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.73% to close at 72996.31 today.
First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

