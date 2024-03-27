Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,194, a premium of 70.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,123.65 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 118.95 points or 0.54% to 22,123.65.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.91% to 12.70.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Singapore Market ends 0.6% up

Hong Kong Market falls 1.36%

China Market falls amid funds outflow woes

Australia Market closes green after inflation data

Japan Nikkei climbs 0.9%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon