KIFS Financial Services standalone net profit declines 7.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.78% to Rs 8.73 croreNet profit of KIFS Financial Services declined 7.34% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.78% to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.738.10 8 OPM %98.6398.15 -PBDT2.302.43 -5 PBT2.182.34 -7 NP1.641.77 -7
