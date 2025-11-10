Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.62%

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 1.62% at 35688.25 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd rose 2.49%, HCL Technologies Ltd gained 1.86% and Mphasis Ltd added 1.47%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 5.91% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.04% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.32% to close at 25574.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.38% to close at 83535.35 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with economists ahead of Union Budget 2026-27

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,550 mark

Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

