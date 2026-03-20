Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 2.17%
Nifty IT index closed up 2.17% at 29199.6 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd added 3.32%, Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 3.30% and Infosys Ltd rose 2.88%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 0.33% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.07% and Nifty Pharma index added 1.99% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.49% to close at 23114.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.44% to close at 74532.96 today.
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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 5:04 PM IST