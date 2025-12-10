Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 0.89%

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 0.89% at 37789.9 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd fell 4.26%, Coforge Ltd shed 2.84% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd slipped 2.38%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 4.66% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 0.70% and Nifty Services Sector index has slid 0.68% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.32% to close at 25758 while the SENSEX has declined 0.32% to close at 84391.27 today.

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Financial markets form backbone of India's growth journey, says SEBI Chair

Sensex settles 275 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,800 level

Japanese markets end on a flat note

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

