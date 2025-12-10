Nifty December futures trade at premium

Kaynes Technology India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) and Dixon Technologies India were top traded contracts.
The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,857, a premium of 99 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,758 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 81.65 points or 0.32% to 25,758.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.36% to 10.91.
Kaynes Technology India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) and Dixon Technologies India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content