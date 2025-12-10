Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 93.31% to Rs 5.69 crore

Net Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 18.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 93.31% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 85.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.6985.06 -93 OPM %-59.239.37 -PBDT-11.90-29.43 60 PBT-18.08-39.21 54 NP-18.03-11.87 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Financial markets form backbone of India's growth journey, says SEBI Chair

Financial markets form backbone of India's growth journey, says SEBI Chair

Sensex settles 275 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,800 level

Sensex settles 275 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,800 level

Japanese markets end on a flat note

Japanese markets end on a flat note

China benchmark index slips 0.23% after inflation data

China benchmark index slips 0.23% after inflation data

India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

India-Sweden Launch Seven Green Tech Projects to Decarbonise Steel and Cement Sectors for Net-Zero 2070 Targets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreIndigo Crisis UpdatesEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon