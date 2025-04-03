Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 4.21%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed down 4.21% at 34757.25 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Persistent Systems Ltd fell 9.86%, Coforge Ltd dropped 7.78% and Mphasis Ltd slipped 4.06%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 1.00% over last one year compared to the 3.63% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index increased 2.25% and Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.35% to close at 23250.1 while the SENSEX has declined 0.42% to close at 76295.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR gains near 85.30 per US dollar in volatile trades

INR gains near 85.30 per US dollar in volatile trades

Sensex falls 300 pts after US slaps 27% tariff on India; Nifty below 23,300

Sensex falls 300 pts after US slaps 27% tariff on India; Nifty below 23,300

Nifty trades below 23,300; auto shares slide

Nifty trades below 23,300; auto shares slide

Sensex down 259 pts; metal stocks under pressure

Sensex down 259 pts; metal stocks under pressure

Indices trade with minor losses; IT shares decline

Indices trade with minor losses; IT shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhat are TariffsGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEWaqf Amendment Bill 2025 LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon