Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.38%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.38%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty IT index closed up 2.38% at 42222.1 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coforge Ltd gained 11.14%, Persistent Systems Ltd added 10.87% and Mphasis Ltd jumped 4.78%. The Nifty IT index is up 37.00% over last one year compared to the 26.73% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 1.56% and Nifty PSE index is down 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.15% to close at 24435.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.17% to close at 80081.98 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

station, Indian Railway, railway station

Sona Comstar to buy Escorts Kubota's railway equipment biz for Rs 1,600 cr

Prabhas

Motion poster of 'The Raja Saab' unveiled on Telugu star Prabhas' birthday

Tech wrap Oct 23

Tech wrap Oct 23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, iPad mini, WhatsApp and more

Hindustan Uniliver, HUL

Hindustan Unilever Q2 results: Net profit down 2.4%, volume growth at 3%

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Bagless days in all Delhi schools for Classes 6 to 8, DoE issues guidelines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon