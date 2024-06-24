Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.87%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Media index ended down 1.87% at 2001.6 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tips Industries Ltd slipped 3.69%, Sun TV Network Ltd dropped 2.61% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd shed 2.34%. The Nifty Media index is up 15.00% over last one year compared to the 26.10% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 0.87% and Nifty India Consumption index gained 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.16% to close at 23537.85 while the SENSEX added 0.17% to close at 77341.08 today.