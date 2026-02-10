Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.40%
Nifty Media index ended up 2.40% at 1486.3 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd rose 7.80%, Prime Focus Ltd dropped 4.06% and D B Corp Ltd jumped 3.43%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 6.00% over last one year compared to the 10.92% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index gained 1.37% and Nifty Metal index gained 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.26% to close at 25935.15 while the SENSEX increased 0.25% to close at 84273.92 today.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST