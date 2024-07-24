Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 2.47%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 6:18 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 2.47% at 2025.05 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd added 6.49%, Tips Industries Ltd gained 6.14% and Nazara Technologies Ltd jumped 4.39%. The Nifty Media index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 24.05% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 1.23% and Nifty PSE index added 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.27% to close at 24413.5 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.35% to close at 80148.88 today.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

