Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.69%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 4.69% at 1880.05 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd added 9.69%, Dish TV India Ltd jumped 6.27% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 6.17%. The Nifty Media index has soared 11.00% over last one year compared to the 29.39% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 4.36% and Nifty Metal index increased 3.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.61% to close at 22462 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.49% to close at 74014.55 today.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

