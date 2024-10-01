Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.60%

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.60% at 2172.75 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd rose 6.77%, Dish TV India Ltd gained 4.84% and Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 1.99%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 4.00% over last one year compared to the 31.36% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.17% and Nifty Energy index is down 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.05% to close at 25796.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.04% to close at 84266.29 today.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

