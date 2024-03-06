Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.54% at 1939.05 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd dropped 4.99%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 4.99% and Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 4.39%. The Nifty Media index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 26.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.34% and Nifty Private Bank index added 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.53% to close at 22474.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.55% to close at 74085.99 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index registers a drop of 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.46%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 4.46%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.27%

Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

MIC Electronics wins work-order oof Rs 1.76 cr

Nifty March futures trade at premium

V-Guard arm starts commercial production of kitchen appliances

Indices end at new peak; Nifty settles above 22,450; Sensex breaches 74K

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon