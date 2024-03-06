Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty Media index closed down 2.54% at 1939.05 today. The index has lost 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, D B Corp Ltd dropped 4.99%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 4.99% and Nazara Technologies Ltd fell 4.39%. The Nifty Media index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 26.89% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.34% and Nifty Private Bank index added 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.53% to close at 22474.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.55% to close at 74085.99 today.