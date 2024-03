Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its shareholding through private placement basis in LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management (LIC MF). After the said private placement, shareholding of the Corporation in LIC MF has increased from 5906 to 6865 equity shares, i.e., from 40.93% to 44.61% of the paid-up capital of the said Company.