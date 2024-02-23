Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.36%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.36% at 2164.3 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 4.19%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.15% and Sun TV Network Ltd added 1.56%. The Nifty Media index is up 25.00% over last one year compared to the 26.85% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.15% and Nifty Realty index increased 1.00% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.02% to close at 22212.7 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 73142.8 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.92%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.34%

Ashok Leyland invest Rs 24.95 cr in TVS Trucks

Orchid Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Exblifep injections

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Godrej board OKs raising Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Euro Retreats From 3-Week High Against Dollar; Set For Weekly Gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon