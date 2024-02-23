Nifty February futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,217, a premium of 4.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,212.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 4.75 points or 0.02% to 22,212.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.48% to 14.97.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

