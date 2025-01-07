Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscribed 15.84 times

Quadrant Future Tek IPO subscribed 15.84 times

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 9.18 crore shares as against 57.99 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Quadrant Future Tek received 9,18,47,850 bids for shares as against 57,99,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (7 January 2025). The issue was subscribed 15.84 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 January 2025 and it will close on 9 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 275 and 290 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The initial public offer comprises only a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 290 crore.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue of equity shares, about Rs 149.72 crore is towards funding long-term working capital requirements of thecompany; Rs 24.38 crore towards capital expenditure for development for Electronic Interlocking System; Rs 23.62 crore towards prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of outstanding working capital term loan availed by the company; and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

As of September 30, 2024, it had total borrowings (inclusive of fund based and non-fund based, but excluding unsecured loan from promoter and promoter group) of Rs 98.01 crore.

Also Read

India squad announcement for ENG series

India team announcement for ENG series live updates: Who will be Rohit's deputy in Champions Trophy?

Torrent Pharma

India striving to be global healthcare custodian: Torrent's Samir Mehta

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Nadella unveils $3 bn for India's cloud, AI infrastructure

Gold, jewellery

Budget 2025: Gems, jewellery sector urges govt to reduce GST to 1%

Auto Expo

More than 40 new product launches expected at upcoming auto expo, says govt

Ahead of the IPO, Quadrant Future Tek on Monday, 6 January 2025, raised Rs 130.50 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 45 lakh shares at Rs 290 each to 22 anchor investors.

Quadrant Future Tek (QFTL) is engaged in manufacture of specialty cables used in railways rolling stock and naval (defence) industry. It specializes in manufacturing a wide range of Electron Beam Irradiated Cables for industrial usage and applications where fire and safety, light weight and long-term performance are of utmost importance.

The company has also recently expanded its operations to build an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection System that uses radio frequency identification to detect and stop a possible train collision under the Kavach project developed by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO).

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.10 crore and sales of Rs 65.14 crore for the six months ended on 30 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Indices end with modest gains; IT shares lag; VIX slips 6.32%

Indices end with modest gains; IT shares lag; VIX slips 6.32%

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

Nifty holds 23,700 levels; European mrkt opens in negative terrain

China Shanghai composite index ends 0.71% higher

China Shanghai composite index ends 0.71% higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon