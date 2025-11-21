Friday, November 21, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 2.34% at 10142.55 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 3.97%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd shed 3.24% and Steel Authority of India Ltd dropped 2.97%. The Nifty Metal index is up 16.00% over last one year compared to the 11.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.86% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.47% to close at 26068.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.47% to close at 85231.92 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 43.19 times

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 1.42 times

Nifty November futures trade at premium

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

