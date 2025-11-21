Friday, November 21, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
The Indian rupee saw hefty losses amid weak equities and lack of clarity on US-India trade deal. INR tested to an all-time low of 89.60 per US dollar. Firm US dollar also weighed as markets eyed reduced expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut in coming weeks. INR lost 89 paise to quote at 89.59 per US dollar. Meanwhile, the domestic equity indices ended with substantial losses, snapping a two-day gaining streak, amid weak global cues. The Nifty ended below the 26,100 level.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 43.19 times

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscribed 43.19 times

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 1.42 times

Sudeep Pharma IPO subscribed 1.42 times

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Spice Lounge Food Works jumps 47% in eight days

Spice Lounge Food Works jumps 47% in eight days

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon