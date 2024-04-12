Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 1.72%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.03%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty Pharma index ended down 1.72% at 18788.65 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slipped 3.99%, Laurus Labs Ltd dropped 3.83% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd fell 3.22%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 51.00% over last one year compared to the 26.31% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.26% and Nifty Media index has dropped 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.03% to close at 22519.4 while the SENSEX is down 1.06% to close at 74244.9 today.