Bandhan Bank has allotted 249 equity shares under ESOP on 12 April 2024. Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 16,10,96,97,480/- comprising of 1,61,09,69,748 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 16,10,96,99,970/- comprising of 1,61,09,69,997 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paidup.