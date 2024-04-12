Business Standard
Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX climbed 3.82% as shares fell.
The Nifty April 2024 futures closed at 22,602.50 , a premium of 83.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,519.40 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 234.40 points or 1.03% to 22,519.40.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.82% to 11.53.
HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The April 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 April 2024.
First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

