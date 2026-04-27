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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 2.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 2.62%

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 2.62% at 23171.85 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 6.98%, Gland Pharma Ltd gained 3.62% and Biocon Ltd added 3.47%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 8.00% over last one year compared to the 0.22% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 2.46% and Nifty Media index added 2.30% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.81% to close at 24092.7 while the SENSEX increased 0.83% to close at 77303.63 today.
 

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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