Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.95%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 0.95%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index closed up 0.95% at 22177.7 today. The index is down 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mankind Pharma Ltd gained 3.73%, Cipla Ltd jumped 3.02% and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd added 2.51%. The Nifty Pharma index is down 2.00% over last one year compared to the 1.27% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 0.64% and Nifty Energy index has slid 0.48% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.13% to close at 25083.75 while the SENSEX added 0.17% to close at 82000.71 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 1.98 times

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 1.98 times

Stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of US dollar internationally says Fed's Waller

Stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of US dollar internationally says Fed's Waller

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon