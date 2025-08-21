Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

BSE, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services was top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 25,110.40, a premium of 26.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,083.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 0.13 points or 0.33.20% to 25,083.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 3.50% to 11.37.

BSE, Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

Concord Biotech gains after successful EU-GMP inspection at Limbassi facility

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Currency in circulation spikes 8.8% on year

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

