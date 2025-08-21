Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 1.98 times

Mangal Electrical Industries IPO subscribed 1.98 times

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.03 crore shares as against 52.53 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Mangal Electrical Industries received bids for 1,03,81,202 shares as against 52,53,301 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (21 August 2025). The issue was 1.98 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 20 August 2025 and it will close on 22 August 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 533 and 561 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises entirely of fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 87.8563 crore will be used to meet capital expenditure including civil works of Unit IV expansion at Reengus (Sikar District, Rajasthan); Rs 101.2665 crore for repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 122 crore for funding working capital requirements of the company and balance for general corporate purposes.

Mangal Electrical Industries, promoted by Rahul Mangal, specializes in processing transformer components, including transformer laminations, CRGO slit coils, amorphous cores, coil and core assemblies, wound and toroidal cores, and oil-immersed circuit breakers. Additionally, it manufactures transformers and customized products for the power infrastructure industry.

Also Read

Union minister Sonowal

BS Infrastructure Summit highlights: Average container dwell time improved to 3 days, says minister

PE funds moving away from China to India

Motilal Oswal Alternates' PE fund raises $800 million in first close

The Sports Women Huddle was held in Mumbai this month.

Indian women athletes aim for bigger slice of booming sports market

Tech Wrap August 21

Tech Wrap Aug 21: Google Pixel 10 series, Apple store, WhatsApp voicemail

Nova IVF Fertility

Nova IVF Fertility introduces AI into IVF labs for precise embryo selection

The order book (for all the business segments) as end of June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 294.1978 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, Mangal Electrical Industries on Tuesday, 19 August 2025, raised Rs 119.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 21.39 lakh shares at Rs 561 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.31 crore and total income of Rs 549.42 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of US dollar internationally says Fed's Waller

Stablecoins have the potential to maintain and extend the role of US dollar internationally says Fed's Waller

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

SEBI may launch platform for Pre-IPO trading

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 6th day; pharma shares gain

Concord Biotech gains after successful EU-GMP inspection at Limbassi facility

Concord Biotech gains after successful EU-GMP inspection at Limbassi facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon