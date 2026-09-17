Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 1.66%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 1.66% at 26579.25 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Alkem Laboratories Ltd added 3.35%, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose 3.07% and Gland Pharma Ltd jumped 2.87%. The Nifty Pharma index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 8.13% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.45% and Nifty Media index increased 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.23% to close at 23270.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.03% to close at 74314.59 today.

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