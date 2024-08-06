Business Standard
Southern Infosys consolidated net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales decline 44.94% to Rs 1.74 crore
Net profit of Southern Infosys rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.94% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.743.16 -45 OPM %0.57-0.32 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.03 33
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

