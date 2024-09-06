Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 3.57%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.17%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 3.57% at 6655.05 today. The index is down 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank slipped 5.00%, Canara Bank shed 4.45% and State Bank of India dropped 4.43%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 42.00% over last one year compared to the 25.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index is down 2.01% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.17% to close at 24852.15 while the SENSEX is down 1.24% to close at 81183.93 today.