Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO subscribed 6.36 times

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro IPO subscribed 6.36 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
The offer received bids for 1.43 crore shares as against 9.09 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company received 9,09,66,420 bids for shares as against 1,43,08,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (5 September 2024). The issue was subscribed 6.36 times.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (5 September 2024) and it will close on Monday (9 September 2024). The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 78 to 83 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 180 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
 
The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 122.42 crore and an offer for sale of 56,90,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 47.22 crore by existing shareholders.
The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayment and/or prepayment, in part or full, of certain of our outstanding borrowings availed by the company. Investment in our subsidiaries HPPL, STBFL and JPPL for Repayment and/or prepayment, in part or full, of certain of outstanding borrowings availed.
Further, the firm will also utilize the proceeds for funding the incremental working capital requirements of the company; investment in its subsidiaries HPPL, STBFL and JPPL for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company on Wednesday, 4 September 2024, raised Rs 50.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 61.32 lakh shares at Rs 83 each to 6 anchor investors.

More From This Section

PTC Inds spurts as arm bags order from Israel Aerospace Industries

PTC Inds spurts as arm bags order from Israel Aerospace Industries

Gala Precision Engineering IPO ends with more than 201x subscription

Gala Precision Engineering IPO ends with more than 201x subscription

Sensex slips 151 pts, Nifty below 25,150 as traders await US jobs data

Sensex slips 151 pts, Nifty below 25,150 as traders await US jobs data

INR settles slightly higher amid weak dollar overseas

INR settles slightly higher amid weak dollar overseas

Easy Trip Planners zooms on foraying into electric bus mfg

Easy Trip Planners zooms on foraying into electric bus mfg

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) i.e. large flexible bags and other industrial packaging products such as woven sacks, woven fabric and narrow fabric, tapes in the Indian domestic market and overseas.
The company offer customised products and cater to the bulk packaging solutions of our clients from diverse industries like chemicals, agrochemicals, food mining, waste disposal industry, agriculture industry, lubricants and edible oil by supplying them our FIBC products for transportation purposes and their packaging requirement. It provides a labor-saving alternative for packaging and transportation, making loading and unloading of vessels, containers, or trucks more efficient.
The company has the largest retail footprint in Eastern India compared to other listed value retailers in Fiscal 2024. As of 31 March 2024, it operated 162 stores across more than 1.47 million square feet in 146 cities. The majority of its stores are operated under the brand name Style Bazaar.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.07 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 539.66 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Samir Modi (pictured left) said he wasn't allowed to enter the board meeting of Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) and faced an assault orchestrated by his mother Bina Modi (pictured right). A GPI spokesperson said Samir wasn't a member of the audit panel

Godfrey Phillips dispute: Delhi HC clears way for Bina Modi to vote at AGM

Oxford University, Oxford

Study in the UK: Top universities, courses, and living costs explained

Premiume-commerce

E-commerce, quick commerce, 3PL: All hands on deck this festival season

Joker: Folie a Deux

Venice Film Fest 2024: 'Joker Folie a Deux' gets 11-mins standing ovation

SME, MSME, manufacturing, small factories, factory

Need to bring 80% MSMEs under formal financial system says M Nagaraju

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon