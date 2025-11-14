Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 1.17%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 1.17% at 8399.9 today. The index has gained 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Maharashtra rose 1.84%, Canara Bank jumped 1.83% and State Bank of India gained 1.45%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 29.00% over last one year compared to the 10.10% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.03% and Nifty Metal index has slid 0.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 25910.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.10% to close at 84562.78 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EUR/USD drifts lower from 2-week high even as Euro area GDP rises

EUR/USD drifts lower from 2-week high even as Euro area GDP rises

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 40%

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 40%

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28 %

Capillary Technologies India IPO subscribed 28 %

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 9%

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO subscribed 9%

Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon