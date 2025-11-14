Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit declines 46.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.14% to Rs 19.23 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services declined 46.56% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.14% to Rs 19.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.2332.67 -41 OPM %10.1911.33 -PBDT1.733.33 -48 PBT0.652.22 -71 NP1.011.89 -47
