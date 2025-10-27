Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.22%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.22%

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.22% at 7990.65 today. The index has gained 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India rose 4.34%, Bank of Baroda added 2.80% and Canara Bank gained 2.73%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 7.38% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.46% and Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.43% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.66% to close at 25966.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.67% to close at 84778.84 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

