Nifty October futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.
The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 26,036.70, a premium of 70.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,966.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 170.90 points or 0.66% to 25,966.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.30% to 11.86.
Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content