Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 26,036.70, a premium of 70.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,966.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 170.90 points or 0.66% to 25,966.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.30% to 11.86.

Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SRF standalone net profit rises 61.10% in the September 2025 quarter

SRF standalone net profit rises 61.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Welspun Specialty jumps after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon