Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 3.07%

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 3.07% at 8253.2 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank fell 5.43%, Punjab National Bank shed 4.43% and Punjab & Sind Bank dropped 3.92%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 18.00% over last one year compared to the 6.25% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.20% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.18% to close at 25986 while the SENSEX has declined 0.04% to close at 85106.81 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

