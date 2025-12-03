Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as a cryptocurrency rebound lost steam and focus shifted to key U.S. economic data and upcoming central bank decisions. China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.51 percent to 3,878 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.28 percent to 25,760.73.

Japanese markets rose sharply as technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher. The Nikkei average ended up 1.14 percent at 49,864.68 while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent lower at 3,334.32. Advantest, Tokyo Electron, Renesas Electronics and SoftBank Group surged 5-7 percent.

The Kospi average jumped 1.04 percent to 4,036.30 ending above 4,000 for the first time since Nov. 20. Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.18 percent to 8,595.20, led by utilities, real estate and tech stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.19 percent at 8,894.20. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index surged 0.59 percent to 13,582.54, extending gains from the previous session.

 

Zim Laboratories gets CDSCO nod for Naproxen-Esomeprazole combination capsule

Nifty December futures trade at premium

ZFCVINDIA receives business nomination from an Indian E-Mobility CV OEM

Indices decline for 4th day; Nifty settles below 26,000 level

JSW Steel forms 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

