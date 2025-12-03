Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

IEX records 17.7% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in Nov'25

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) achieved monthly electricity traded volume (excluding TRAS) of 11,409 MU in November'25, marking an 17.7% increase on year-on-year basis. A total of 4.74 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month.

According to government data published in November '25,the country's energy consumption reached 123.4 BUs, decline of nearly 1% compared to the previous year. Enhanced hydro, wind, and solar generation resulted in higher supply liquidity on the exchange platform, leading to a decline in DAM and RTM prices. The market clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market at Rs. 3.07/unit during November'25, declined 6.9% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real Time Market at Rs 3.14/unit during November' 25, declined 9.2% YoY.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Commercial & Industrial consumers to meet their demand at a competitive price and to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges.

ELECTRICITY MARKET: DAY- AHEAD, TERM- AHEAD & REAL-TIME MARKET

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 5,668 MU volume in November'25 as compared to 5,651 MU volume in November'24, increase of 0.3% YoY.

Also Read

HIV and diabetes

How poor diabetes management increases complications in people with HIV

Dyson launches HushJet Purifier Compact

Dyson launches HushJet Purifier Compact in India: Check price and features

Jitendra Singh

India-Russia discussing local production of Russian design nuclear reactors

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live score Raipur

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd ODI: Washington run-out cheaply; IND lose their 5th wkt

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Implementation of new labour codes likely by April 2026: Labour Minister

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 4,233 MU in November '25, from 3,019 MU in November'24, registering an increase of 40.2% YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency andTerm-Ahead Market(TAM),comprising of HPTAM, contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 693 MU in November'25 as compared to 202 MU volume in November'24, increase of 243.1% YoY.

GREEN MARKET:GREENDAY-AHEAD & GREENTERM-AHEAD MARKET

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 815 MU volume during November '25 as compared to 818 MU in November'24, decline of 0.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for November'25 was Rs 3.29/ unit.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CERTIFICATE MARKET (REC MARKET)

A total of 4.74 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on 12th November'25 and 26th November'25, at a clearing price of Rs.370/REC and Rs.364/REC respectively. REC traded volume in November'25 decreased by 13.1% on YoY basis. The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 10th Dec'25 and 31st Dec'25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NPST raises capital of Rs 300 cr from Tata MF

NPST raises capital of Rs 300 cr from Tata MF

Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

Asian equities mixed; China ends lower

Zim Laboratories gets CDSCO nod for Naproxen-Esomeprazole combination capsule

Zim Laboratories gets CDSCO nod for Naproxen-Esomeprazole combination capsule

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

ZFCVINDIA receives business nomination from an Indian E-Mobility CV OEM

ZFCVINDIA receives business nomination from an Indian E-Mobility CV OEM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon